Ardent Leisure has dismissed the latest attack from rebel shareholders, describing rival proposals as inaccurate and misleading, amid an ongoing battle to reshuffle the board of the embattled theme park operator.

In a letter sent to shareholders on Tuesday investor Gary Weiss and property developer Kevin Seymour, who own about 10 per cent of Ardent between them, said the company had "lost its way" and urged investors to vote in favour of four new board appointments they say will strengthen the Ardent board.

Ardent on Wednesday urged shareholders to take no action on the rival plan, which promised potentially $1 billion of addition value for Ardent investors, saying it was made up of initiatives which have already been announced, explored or implemented by the board.