Australia's men's water polo team have lost to Serbia 15-5 in the quarter-finals of the world championships in Hungary.

The Sharks were outsiders for Tuesday's clash in Budapest and struggled early to be three goals down at quarter-time before trailing 8-3 at the main break.

Australia had no answer to world No.1 Serbia, who extended their lead in every quarter to be seven goals up by the final change.

The Sharks, ranked ninth in the world, will face Italy on Thursday in their bid to finish as high as fifth.

Australia won't have a team in the tournament's semi-finals after their women's team were beaten by the United States.