Australia and New Zealand are ranked first and second among the 12 teams confirmed to contest netball at next year's Commonwealth Games.

Netball's rankings for next year's Commonwealth Games will surprise nobody with hosts and defending champions Australia No.1.

The Diamonds top the list ahead of New Zealand's Silver Ferns.

Nine months out from the games, the International Netball Federation (INF) has confirmed the 12 nations to compete on the Gold Coast, based on current world rankings.

Uganda will debut at this level having jumped to ninth in the rankings after victory at the Africa Netball Cup.

Scotland sneak in as the 12th qualifier, ahead of Trinidad and Tobago.

All five Commonwealth Games netball finals have been trans-Tasman affairs.

Australia won the first two before the Silver Ferns snared gold in 2006 and 2010.

World champions Australia dominated the 2014 final in Glasgow, winning 58-40.

Commonwealth Games netball rankings: 1. Australia, 2. New Zealand, 3. England, 4. Jamaica, 5. South Africa, 6. Malawi, 7. Fiji, 8. Wales, 9. Uganda, 10. Northern Ireland, 11. Barbados, 12. Scotland.