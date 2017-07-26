UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has toured the Sydney Opera House ahead of the AUKMIN talks. (AAP)

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has assured Sydney-based entrepreneurs there will be options to do business in the UK post-Brexit.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has assured Australian tech entrepreneurs they will be able to continue working in his country after Brexit.

Mr Johnson was quizzed by concerned technology bosses when he visited the Tyro FintechHub shared space for start-ups in Sydney on Wednesday.

PayDock founder and chief executive Rob Lincolne asked if there'd be ministerial support for Australian staff to get visas, while Seatfrog boss Iain Griffin raised concerns about the supply of high-skilled workers in Britain once it leaves the European Union.

Mr Johnson playfully told Mr Lincolne "everybody wants visas", but seemed surprised by Mr Griffin's concerns, asking him: "Are you really worried?"

"Every business has difficulty finding people," Mr Griffin replied.

Seatfrog is expanding into the UK and the chief executive is worried Brexit could see the country's talent pool reduced.

"No," Mr Johnson said.

"What we wanted to do is to make sure that people who have energy and talent of ideas can still come to the UK.

"Of course there will be pressures to try to constrain the overall immigration numbers because they are very, very high at the moment.

"But that does not mean we want to see a reduction in the number of tech people who come to London."

Mr Johnson spearheaded the push for Britain to leave the European Union, but was subsequently thwarted in his efforts to replace David Cameron as prime minister after the Tory leader failed to convince Britons to "remain".

The foreign secretary said when it came to Australians he wanted to maintain the existing "very open and friendly regime".

"A million Australians entered without any kind of visa at all last year - they just pitch up in Heathrow and they get a kiss on both cheeks," the former London mayor said.

Andrew Corbett-Jones, who's the head of the FintechHub and an adviser to the UK government, spoke before Mr Johnson's visit.

He said while there were concerns among entrepreneurs about Brexit he was confident there'd be an opportunity to establish a specific visa for Australians wanting to work in Britain.

"My personal feeling is that Brexit might actually play into our hands but we hope to get some assurance from the foreign secretary about that," Mr Corbett-Jones told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Johnson toured the Sydney Opera House with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The foreign secretary, who is in Sydney for the annual UK and Australian foreign and defence ministers talks, described Sydney as "an unbelievable, mind-blowingly beautiful city".

"It's not over until the fat lady sings," Mr Johnson joked when asking how long the Opera House upgrades would take.

Standing in the bowels of the building, surrounded by scaffolding and construction material, the former London mayor also asked if anyone had been hit on the head by falling objects.

Mr Johnson and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop are holding bilateral talks in Sydney on Wednesday.

Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon and Australia's Defence Minister Marise Payne will join them on Thursday for the AUKMIN talks on security, defence and foreign policy.