Queensland senator Matt Canavan has had a rapid rise through the political ranks but is now entangled in a legal mire over his citizenship.

TIMELINE OF SENATOR MATT CANAVAN

2003

* Gold Coast-born Matt Canavan takes up job with Productivity Commission in Canberra.

2005

* Canavans have a family discussion about becoming Italian citizens. Maria Canavan, mother of Matt, was born in Australia but has Italian-born parents. Matt expresses no interest in becoming an Italian citizen.

2006

* Maria registers herself and family members as "Italian residents abroad" - a form of citizenship - with the Italian consulate in Brisbane. Written form signed by Maria includes 25-year-old son Matt. Matt is not immediately told of the form being lodged, but eventually becomes aware of his mother's Italian citizenship.

2007

* JANUARY - Italy registers Matt as an Italian citizen.

* MAY - Bryan Michael Canavan, Matt's father, jailed with a colleague over a $1.6 million fraud against employer Nestle between 2001 and 2004.

2008

* Matt takes up a job with KPMG in Brisbane.

2009

* Matt becomes a director of the Productivity Commission.

2010

* Matt joins Nationals, becomes chief of staff to then-senator Barnaby Joyce.

2013

* Matt elected to the Senate for the Liberal National Party in Queensland. Takes up seat on July 1, 2014.

2015

SEPTEMBER - Matt appointed Nationals whip in the Senate.

2016

FEBRURARY - Matt appointed Minister for Northern Australia.

JULY - Matt re-elected and appointed Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.

2017

JULY 18 - Maria, having seen news stories about two Greens senators' citizenship problems, contacts Matt to tell him he could have an issue. Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce is informed.

JULY 24 - Matt receives advice from Italian embassy, which confirms it processed an application form but it was not signed by Matt.

JULY 25 - Matt resigns from cabinet as he seeks legal advice on his status. He tells reporters he is a "citizen of Italy" despite not having been born there or visited the country. He says he never received any correspondence from Italian authorities. Government's preliminary legal advice says because the registration was obtained without Matt's consent or knowledge he has not breached Section 44 of the constitution. Under Section 44 a person is disqualified from being elected if at the time of their election they are a citizen of "a foreign power" or otherwise have an "allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power".

AUGUST 8 - Government to move Senate motion to refer the matter to the High Court.

