Penrith coach Anthony Griffin will consider returning Bryce Cartwright to the Panthers back row in their NRL clash with Canterbury.

Bryce Cartwright is a chance to make his NRL return for Penrith in Thursday night's clash with Canterbury.

Cartwright returned last week through reserve grade from a two-week injury, and Panthers coach Anthony Griffin says he will wait until the last minute before deciding the back-rower's fate this weekend.

"He's injury-free and has got a clear head - he will be a chance," Griffin said.