West Coast coach Adam Simpson insists he's up for the fight despite his team's struggles this year.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson concedes his side probably aren't fit or fast enough, and says it's a problem that can't be fixed this AFL season.

Simpson is firmly under the spotlight after last Sunday's shock loss to Collingwood saw West Coast slip to ninth on the table.

The fourth-year coach insists he's up for the fight as he bids to re-energise his squad over the next 12 months, with the futures of veterans like Mark LeCras and Matt Priddis unclear.