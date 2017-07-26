Stephen Curry has delivered his share of success already to a franchise that desperately needed it.

Now, he's being paid for all he has done - and certainly will do.

Curry finalised his contract on Tuesday, signing a $US201 million ($A253 million), five-year deal with the champion Golden State Warriors that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $US228 million ($A287 million) extension from the Houston Rockets.

Considered overlooked and undersized when he arrived on the NBA scene after being drafted seventh overall out of Davidson College in 2009, Curry has silenced the doubters with every spot-on heave from half-court.

The two-time NBA MVP, who earned $US12 million ($A15 million) this season as one of the league's biggest bargains, averaged 28.1 points in the playoffs while also contributing 6.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Now, he will earn $US40 million ($A50 million) per season.

"Just happy to be a leader on this team that can understand the goals that we set out for ourselves and try to get it done the best way we could," Curry said immediately after the game five title clincher in the NBA Finals last month.

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant also signed his new contract worth approximately $US53 million ($A67 million) over the next two years as Golden State announced its deals with returning free agents.