North Melbourne's Majak Daw has laughed off the spray AFL coach Brad Scott gave him on Saturday. (AAP)

Simon and Garfunkel's classic song The Sound Of Silence crossed Majak Daw's mind as North Melbourne coach Brad Scott ripped into him.

Whatever Majak Daw was hearing on the telephone, it definitely wasn't the sound of silence.

Daw referred to the Simon and Garfunkel classic as he laughed off the almighty spray coach Brad Scott gave him during Saturday's AFL loss to Essendon.

The incident was shown on the TV coverage, with the ruckman summoned to the interchange bench and putting on the headphones.

The split-screen footage showed Daw sheepishly listening at one end of the line and his furious coach, sitting in his box, yelling down the handset.

"I just looked out on the ground and you know that song?: 'Hello darkness, my old friend'," Daw said in a video posted on the club website.

Teammate Jarrad Waite said it was clearly an all-time great bake.

"I've had a couple in my time, but yours was worse," Waite said.

Daw said he and Scott had laughed about the much-publicised incident.

"It was a fair spray but I can understand where Brad's coming from," Daw said.

"He wants the best out of me and I think someone like me, I've got a pretty thick skin.

"For me, it was turning that spray into what I can work on during the week, what can I do with the ruck coach and the midfield coach, so I guess it's about learning really from it.

"Being aggressive doesn't come naturally to me so it's continually working with Brad and chatting to him in what ways I can play with aggression."