Embattled coach Des Hasler has made a presentation to the Bulldogs board in a bid to keep his job. (AAP)

Canterbury captain James Graham says he can't understand why coach Des Hasler's job is in danger.

Canterbury skipper James Graham has launched a passionate defence of Des Hasler, saying he can't understand why the coach's job is on the line.

The Bulldogs' board met on Tuesday and Hasler made a presentation about his side's poor performances this season.

Speculation has been mounting over Hasler's future with Canterbury almost certain to miss the finals for the first time during his tenure.

That's despite the two-time premiership coach being given a two-year contract extension earlier in the year.

"I love working with Des Hasler and so does everybody in that playing group," Graham told Fox Sports' NRL 360.

"Look where he's taken this club since he's taken over at the end of 2011. We were not a team that was successful in 2011.

"In those five seasons ... we've been one game off a grand final twice and in each of those seasons we've made the play-offs where we haven't progressed as far as we like."

Graham said he couldn't work out how one season in which they may slip out of the top eight would end Hasler's time at the club.

"That the idea would be to sack the coach, I just don't understand that," Graham said.

"Look at what Des has done for this club and this team. We're in a better spot now than what it was when he took over, no doubt in my mind."

The Bulldogs will need to win all six of their remaining matches to have a hope of playing finals, but Graham hasn't given up of a miracle run home.

Wests Tigers captain Aaron Woods has signed with the Bulldogs next year but said he hadn't considered whether Hasler would be his coach.

"I've signed there for four years and I'll just worry about that next year," Woods said.