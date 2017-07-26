Host Jonathan LaPaglia says this season's Survivor Australia contestants are 'quite aggressive'. (AAP)

Torrential downpours and intense humidity posed their own challenges for the 24 contestants competing for the $500,000 prize in this year's Australian Survivor.

This year's Australian Survivor contestants were prepared for extreme mental and physical challenges as they battled it out on a tropical island, but the ferocity of Mother Nature certainly caught them off guard.

The 24 contestants endured days of torrential rain courtesy of nearby cyclones as well as intense heat and humidity during the 55 days of filming on Samoa.

"Some of the rain was just extreme in the storms that came through so the contestants really got hammered this year," show host Jonathan LaPaglia says.

"There were times when they were starting to question what the hell they were doing out there for sure."

As well as coping with the perils posed by the weather, contestants in the hit reality show faced bigger obstacle course-style challenges - and more mind games - than those in Network Ten's first series that screened last year.

"The contestants were quite aggressive this year," LaPaglia says.

"There 's a lot of big game play, they certainly weren't afraid to make some moves."

Like season one, the contestants are split into three tribes competing in different challenges to win rewards such as food rewards or immunity from being voted off.

Often they were soaked for days because of the atrocious weather.

"One of the contestants described it as trying to sleep in the shower with the lights off," LaPaglia says.

"After days and days of that you end up getting soaked to the core and freezing cold. So they turned up shivering.

"Fortunately no one got sick from the weather conditions. We had a lot of infections and stuff like that that we had to deal with, and someone broke a finger, but that was basically it."

Ranging in age from 20 to 51, the contestants include uni students, a former SAS commander, a nanny, finance executives, a plumber and marriage celebrant.

LaPaglia admired all of them for the risks they took.

"Last year we had a great bunch of contestants but they were a bit more cautious and I was trying to work out why that was. Was it a cultural thing, or maybe loyalty and mateship because they're such a big part of the special fabric in Australia?

"But the contestants this year completely disproved that theory because they were not afraid to have a crack at it."

* Survivor premieres at 730pm (AEST) Sunday, July 30 on Network Ten