Job advertising on the internet suggests there is widespread demand for all types of workers, potentially fuelling the recent run of strong employment results.

Department of Employment figures show jobs ads rose 0.9 per cent in June to be 3.1 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Job ads rose in all eight occupations monitored by the department in June.