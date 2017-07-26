Ford Australia is facing legal action over its handling of complaints about faulty transmissions in Focus, Fiesta and EcoSport vehicles.

Car maker Ford's Australian business is facing legal action from the consumer watchdog over allegations it misled customers who bought faulty cars and onsold problem vehicles to unsuspecting new buyers.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has begun court action against Ford Motor Company of Australia over its handling of customers who had problems with Ford Focus, Fiesta and EcoSport vehicles with a PowerShift transmission bought between 2011 and 2016.

The watchdog has made allegations including that Ford refused to give refunds or replacement vehicles and blamed customers' driving for transmission problems in the cars despite being aware of "systemic issues" from at least 2013.