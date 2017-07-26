Severely overweight or obese Queenslanders could benefit from free gastric band surgery. (AAP)

Queenslanders who are severely overweight or obese could benefit from life-saving gastric band surgery to be made available free of charge.

Queenslanders who are severely obese are being offered free life-saving gastric band surgery through a new government initiative.

The Queensland government has announced it will fund the dramatic weight loss surgery for up to 300 people aged 18 to 65, suffering from type 2 diabetes and obesity-related complications.

It's hoped the $5 million measure will significantly reduce the billions of dollars to the Queensland health system from obesity.

Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute says the surgery offers "a lifeline" for those whose life "hangs in the balance" from obesity and diabetes-associated complications.

Type 2 diabetes can lead to serious complications such as blindness, kidney disease and lower limb amputation in up to 60 per cent of cases.