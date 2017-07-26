Canterbury coach Des Hasler has defended five-eighth Josh Reynolds over claims he was verbally abusive when asked to leave a Cronulla bar.

Canterbury coach Des Hasler has defended Josh Reynolds over reports about his playmaker's behaviour when ejected from a Cronulla pub.

Reynolds was spoken to by police after an alleged verbal dispute with club security staff when asked to leave Northies last Friday night.

The Bulldogs five-eighths was being investigated by police for alleged failure to quit a licensed premises and the club informed the NRL integrity unit.

Hasler said on Wednesday some reporting of the incident was inaccurate and defended Reynolds against claims he had been verbally abusive towards bar staff and teammates.

"I was probably more disappointed in the line of reporting and referencing," Hasler said.

"Some of the things that were speculated were just not true.

"Particularly the verbal abuse and calling his teammate lewd names, that's just totally out of line."