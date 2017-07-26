As she finishes up at the Human Rights Commission, Gillian Triggs has accused the Coalition government of being ideologically opposed to human rights.

Outgoing Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs says human rights have regressed under her tenure, blaming the Coalition government, which has criticised her job.

"I think it's partly because we have a government that is ideologically opposed to human rights," she told ABC radio on Wednesday, on her last day after five years in the role.

Professor Triggs says she is disappointed to admit Australia is regressing on almost every human rights front - women, indigenous, homelessness and asylum seekers.