Australia's inflation rate has cooled off in the June quarter, dragging the annual headline rate below the central bank's two to three per cent target range.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 per cent in the June quarter, missing economists' expectations for a 0.4 per cent rise, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed.

Inflation rose 1.9 per cent in the year to June 30, and is back below the Reserve Bank of Australia's two to three per cent target band.

Transport, communication, recreation & culture and clothing & footwear all recorded a decline in prices, while health, alcohol & tobacco and housing posted an improvement in quarterly prices.

Underlying inflation, which strips out volatile price movements, showed a quarterly rise of 0.5 per cent, taking the annual rate to 1.8 per cent.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said there is no smoking gun to justify a change of interest rates in any direction.

He expects the Reserve Bank to stay on the interest rate sidelines until 2018.

The Australian dollar fell nearly a third of a cent to a low of 78.99 US cents after the release of the figures, but has partially recovered to 79.07 by 1210 AEST.