Tom Jonas says it will be weeks before even the Power know if they are contenders or pretenders. (AAP)

Defender Tom Jonas says the big question hanging over Port Adelaide will remain regardless of the result of their AFL game against St Kilda.

Jonas says "it's going to be two or three weeks down the track" before even Port know the answer

After hosting the Saints, the fifth-placed Power meet ladder leaders Adelaide, Collingwood and Western Bulldogs in the run to the finals.

"Ultimately we do feel like our game plan holds up and we do play some very strong footy," Jonas said.

"Early in the year we lost games to quality opposition of the back of poor goalkicking or by very small margins.

"So we feel like in big games our game style does stand up."

Jonas, who will play his 100th AFL game against the Saints, has bookended a superb Port defence this season which has conceded the least points of any club.

"We have been pretty consistent down there, we have had a core group of eight or nine that have rolled through there for most of the year," Jonas said.

"So we're quite familiar. We have stuck to our task reasonably well.

"Obviously there has been parts of games where we haven't competed to the level that would have liked to, but I think ultimately we have been pretty steady."