Former Cowboy Rory Kostjasyn has been forced into retirement before taking the field for Newcastle.

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown says the NRL club has spoken to a number of players who could replace Rory Kostjasyn after the hooker was forced into retirement.

Newcastle will head to the open market to replace hooker Rory Kostjasyn after he was forced into retirement because of injury.

The 30-year-old hung up his boots on Tuesday without having played a game for the Knights.

After coming to the Hunter from North Queensland at the end of last year, he suffered a throat injury during pre-season training.

Danny Levi and Jamie Buhrer have shared the dummy-half duties for the last-placed Knights this year but coach Nathan Brown says they are in talk with several potential No.9s.

The Knights have added Aidan Guerra, Kalyn Ponga, Connor Watson and Tautau Moga to their roster for 2018 and Brown hinted more signing were set to come.

"We're certainly looking for that position," Brown said.

"We've met with a number of players who can play hooker. We certainly need a replacement for Rory.

"Whether we find someone who can provide the same leadership as Rory, I don't think that will happen.

"We'd like to think Aidan Guerra's going to bring that. And I'd like to think that over the course of our recruiting we'd find a player or two can do that."

Kostjasyn played 126 games over the course of his seven-year career at Melbourne and North Queensland.

He came off the bench in the Cowboys' 2015 grand final win over Brisbane.