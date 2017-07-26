Young Warriors playmaker Mason Lino hopes to earn his way into a 2018 first-grade jumper in the coming weeks of NRL football, with Shaun Johnson injured.

Mason Lino's trial for a first-grade Warriors role in 2018 is well underway, with the impending departure of Kieran Foran opening a door for the Samoan-born playmaker to crack the big time.

Lino was chosen ahead of fellow young gun Ata Hingano for the side's 24-12 loss to North Queensland on Saturday, in what was just his fourth NRL appearance.

The 23-year-old looked comfortable at first-grade level, running directly and using his kicking game to good effect, but couldn't get the Warriors over the line.

He's again been entrusted with the No.7 jumper for Friday's clash with the Sharks in Auckland, and knows the coming weeks - with Shaun Johnson recovering from a knee injury - are his best chance to impress.

Having signed a new deal through to the end of 2019 last month, Lino said he had one eye on a spot next to Johnson in first grade next year.

Foran, after just one season in Auckland, will return to Sydney with Canterbury.

"The club's been good to me. I think there's an opportunity, with Kieran leaving, that leaves a spot vacant - I've got to make sure I play some good footy (too), and put my hand up for that spot," Lino said.