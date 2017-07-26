Australia's Cameron McEvoy has fired a warning shot in the blue riband 100m freestyle in Hungary. (AAP)

Australia's Cameron McEvoy has topped the 100m freestyle heats but is looking over his shoulder at rookie teammate Jack Cartwright at the world swimming titles.

Australia's Cameron McEvoy has fired a warning shot in the blue-riband 100m freestyle at the world swimming championships in Budapest.

But McEvoy was looking over his shoulder ahead of Wednesday night's 100m semi-finals at Duna Arena after predicting big things from impressive rookie teammate Jack Cartwright.

On day four of the eight-day titles, national champion McEvoy clocked a blistering 47.97 seconds to top a red-hot heats field.

McEvoy - a 2015 world titles silver medallist - produced his fastest morning heat swim to be the only competitor to crack 48 seconds.

However, McEvoy instead talked up 18-year-old Cartwright after he stepped up as fourth-fastest qualifier in a semi-final field missing some big names.

Bronze medallist two years ago, Federico Grabich of Argentina, and Russia's sprint king Vladimir Morozov were among those who failed to match the scorching morning heats pace, missing the top-16 semi-final field.

Relay swimmer Cartwright only snapped up a chance to contest the 100m at his first world titles after Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers withdrew from the event due to heart surgery.

"I believe he has a bit to drop as well and, when you are in that final, anything can happen," McEvoy said of Cartwright.

"In 2013, my goal was to make the (world titles) final and almost won it. Last year, Kyle Chalmers' goal was to make the (Rio) final and he won it.

"You've seen it many times before - I think he is in a really good position."

American Caeleb Dressel was the heavy favourite in Hungary after clocking 47.26 seconds in Sunday's lead-off swim of the United States' gold medal-winning 4x100m freestyle team.

He broke the American 100m record that had stood since the 2009 supersuit era.

However, McEvoy is in the box seat after topping the heats ahead of France's Mehdy Metella (48.18) and Dressel (48.26).

Cartwright said he was simply hoping to gain some experience.

"I was just watching what the other guys did in the marshalling area to gain some experience out of it, even if I didn't do a good swim," he said.

"But I think I equalled my time at trials so I am really happy with that."

Australia's mixed medley relay team qualified second fastest behind the United States for Wednesday night's final.

And Australia's Emma McKeon is set to threaten American great Katie Ledecky in Wednesday night's 200m freestyle final after qualifying second fastest.