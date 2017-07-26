Ten members of an research team have been kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in northeastern Nigeria, the state oil company says.

A spokesman for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, which contracted the workers, said the contractors were kidnapped near Jibi village in Borno state on Tuesday afternoon.

"About 10 members of the University of Maiduguri geology and surveying department were abducted by suspected Boko Haram members," Ughamadu said, noting the group included academic staff, drivers and other workers.

The state oil company has been surveying for more than a year for what it says could be vast oil reserves in the Lake Chad Basin, a region racked by Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency.