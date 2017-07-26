Jordan Spieth has been given a glowing endorsement from Jack Nicklaus as he eyes a shot at the career grand slam

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus believes the sky is the limit for the career of newly-crowned British Open champion Jordan Spieth.

American world No.2 Spieth, who claimed a dramatic three-shot Open victory at Royal Birkdale last week, has been given a glowing endorsement from golf's most prolific major winner as the 23-year-old gears up for a shot at the fabled career grand slam next month.

The Texan joined Nicklaus as the only men to win three majors before the age of 24.

But, at the US PGA Championship in two weeks, Spieth has a chance to take his place alongside Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan as just the sixth player to win all four of golf's big dances within their careers.

Speaking at the Canadian Open in Toronto, 77-year-old Nicklaus said he was inspired by Spieth's gutsy fightback of three birdies and an eagle within four holes after losing the final-round lead to runner-up Matt Kuchar on the back nine.

"He showed so much determination, grit and skill. Matt Kuchar didn't lose the (British Open), Jordan Spieth won it. Spieth was so good coming down the stretch and he was not to be denied," said Nicklaus, who was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 1995.

Nicklaus' record 18 major championship titles were a much-publicised career target of Woods, who won 14 before injuries and off-course scandals plagued his career.

Asked if Spieth can eclipse his own record on golf's biggest stage, Nicklaus believes the Texan has all the right traits.

"It's up to him, with the things that (Jordan) has already done at a very young age," said Nicklaus.

"Jordan seems to, at times, not hit the ball particularly straight but manages his way around the golf course. That maturity at a young age is pretty special and hard to teach."

Before his triumph at golf's oldest major, Spieth confirmed he would return to Sydney in November to defend his Australian Open crown.

The Stonehaven Cup will be contested at The Australian Golf Club, the Nicklaus-designed course on which Spieth won his first Australian Open in 2014 by six shots.