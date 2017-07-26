Tony Abbott says the government would breach the faith of the Australian people if gay marriage is achieved without a plebiscite in this term of parliament.

Legalising same-sex marriage in Australia through any channel other than a national vote would be a breach of faith by the government, Tony Abbott says.

The former prime minister committed to a plebiscite on the issue after a marathon party room meeting in August 2015.

At the time, he said it would be the last term in which Liberal MPs would be bound and another position would be finalised going into the next election.

Mr Abbott on Wednesday said he was talking about the issue itself, not the path to get there.

The coalition went to the 2016 poll "promising a process" and was "honour-bound" to not take gay marriage to a free vote in parliament.

"If there is to be any change in this term of parliament it's got to be by plebiscite," he told Sydney's 2GB radio.

"This is an issue which quite probably should be decided by the whole people and not just by an easily-lobbied parliament."

He said it would be a "breach of faith" if the issue was resolved via means other than a plebiscite.

One of the many reasons Australians are disillusioned with politics, politicians and governments is because they think too many have broken faith with them, he says.

"It was very, very clear from every coalition member of parliament going into the last election that this wasn't going to change in the current term of parliament other than by plebiscite and I think we should stick to that position."