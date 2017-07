Canberra prop Junior Paulo says "real gentleman" Sia Soliola will cop his five-week suspension on the chin.

Canberra's Junior Paulo has described teammate Sia Soliola as a "real gentleman" who will learn from his five-week NRL suspension for knocking out Melbourne's Billy Slater.

Paulo backed his fellow forward to train hard during his ban before returning in the final round of the season, coincidentally against the Storm.

"Five weeks on the sidelines for Sia but it doesn't change who he is as a person off the field," Paulo said.