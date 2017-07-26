Jason Johannisen is delighted to have signed a five-year extension with the Western Bulldogs. (AAP)

Western Bulldogs defender Jason Johannisen says he never intended to leave the reigning AFL premiers.

The 24-year-old's decision to sign a five-year contract extension came amid a turbulent season in which he has faced scrutiny on and off the field.

After winning the Norm Smith medal last year, Johannisen's patchy form has mirrored that of the reigning premiers.

Johannisen was also caught up in rumours of internal conflict at Whitten Oval which coincided with intense speculation about his future.

The Western Australian's decision to put contract talks on hold earlier in the year led many to believe he would seek a lucrative deal in his home state.

Johannisen on Wednesday said he had never intended to leave, adding that the length of his contract and his desire to wait for a new collective bargaining agreement had been sticking points in negotiations.

"I've lived in Melbourne for the last seven years now. I love Melbourne, I love the football club and even my parents don't want me back in Perth," he said.

"A lot of people were talking about it. Personally, I always knew that it was going to happen but signing on the dotted line definitely takes a little bit of weight off the shoulders."

A key issue for Johannisen this season has been learning to deal with the physical pressure from opposition taggers.

The lightly-built running machine was held to just nine disposals by Sydney's George Hewett in round 12, with the Swans midfielder's niggling shutdown role inspiring other clubs to follow suit.

Johannisen has shown signs he's beginning to handle the attention, playing well in the Bulldogs' wins over Carlton and Gold Coast.

"It's been a bit different and it's been a bumpy ride but I think with support from my coaches and (teammates), we're starting to overcome it," he said.

"We play a physical sport so it's nothing that we haven't seen or done before.

"That's sort of not how I play my game but the physical stuff that I receive doesn't really phase me.

"I know it's coming but I just try and focus on my job at hand and helping the team get a win."

