Cafe, bakery and fast food owner Retail Food Group has set up joint ventures with two UAE-based business groups to expand its commercial coffee operations.

Retail Food Group (RFG) has set up joint ventures with two UAE-based business groups to expand its commercial coffee operations in the Middle East.

The Australian-listed cafe, bakery and fast food owner, which is also a wholesale coffee roaster through its Di Bella Coffee, Evolution Coffee Roasters Group and Roasting Australia coffee brands, said the move will allow it to more efficiently service and grow brand system franchise networks in the region.

Under the agreements, RFG will hold a 50 per cent interest and retain existing brand system royalty and coffee income streams, while the balance 50 per cent stake will be shared equally between the Al Hathboor Group and HKO Group.