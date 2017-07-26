Russian forward Zaripov suspended for doping in KHL

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forward Danis Zaripov, a three-time world champion who played at the 2010 Olympics, has been suspended for two years after failing a doping test last season in the Kontinental Hockey League, the KHL said on Tuesday.

A statement on KHL's website said the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) had decided to suspend Zaripov until May 22, 2019, after one of his samples was found to contain banned stimulants, as well as substances prohibited as diuretics and masking agents.

Zaripov's suspension is a rare case of a doping ban among high-profile Russian national hockey players and came as the country says it has taken measures to curb the use of performance-enhancing drugs in sport.

The 36-year-old, who had 16 goals and 29 assists in 56 games with runners-up Metallurg Magnitogorsk last season, told Reuters he would appeal against his suspension. "I'm shocked," Zaripov said. "There's nothing else to say."

The Russian government this month adopted a sweeping plan aimed at curbing doping, while President Vladimir Putin barred dopers and their coaches from receiving Kremlin grants.

Russia's athletics federation and Paralympic committee remain suspended over reports of widespread doping.

The KHL said the 377 doping tests conducted last season were administered with the help of the IIHF and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), plus the Doping Free Sport Unit of SportAccord, the umbrella organisation for international sports federations.

Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA remains suspended over a 2015 WADA report on state-sponsored doping, but last month was allowed to again plan and coordinate testing under the supervision of international experts.

Zaripov won three world championships with Russia and was on the team that lost to Canada in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics quarter-finals.

"All those who violate (anti-doping regulations) must be punished, regardless of their names and titles," R-Sport quoted Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov as saying following Zaripov's suspension.

Two other KHL players, former National Hockey League (NHL) player Derek Smith and Russian defenceman Andrei Konev, were also suspended for using banned stimulants, the KHL said.

Smith, a Canadian who played for the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators, will remain suspended until Sept. 2, 2018, while Konev's ban will last until Nov. 19, 2017, the KHL said.

The IIHF could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Mark Heinrich)