Australia's defending champion Emily Seebohm has settled for 100m backstroke bronze at the world swimming championships in Budapest.

She may have been left in the shade by a record-breaking Kylie Masse but Emily Seebohm says she she has finally emerged from her post-Rio "black hole" after clinching bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Canada's Masse ended Seebohm's title defence in dramatic fashion, clocking a new world record of 58.10 seconds to claim gold.

Masse broke the longest standing record in women's swimming, Briton Gemma Spofforth's 58.12 set during the 2009 supersuit era.

Seebohm had hoped to become only the second woman - and first since East Germany's Ulrike Richter in 1975 - to defend her world 100m backstroke crown after her Rio disappointment.

The 11-year team veteran had returned to peak fitness after health issues sabotaged her Rio Olympics, finishing second last in the 100m and missing the 200m backstroke final entirely.

But Seebohm - who is also defending her 200m crown at Budapest - said she had no complaints with bronze after emerging from her career-questioning post-Rio funk.

"With Rio being in this black hole almost, it's nice to enjoy being around the pool and racing these girls again," Seebohm said.

"After Rio I did a big job in turning it around and getting out of the hole I was in.

"It just goes to show all the hard work I did after Rio."

Seebohm, 25, went stroke for stroke with Masse but was swamped at the finish, with American Kathleen Baker taking silver.

"If I had not had a cold last week I think I might have been a little bit stronger in that back end but I am stoked with that, so proud to be back on the podium," Seebohm said.

Masse became Canada's first women's 100m backstroke world champion.

"I kind of thought she (Masse) had it (world record)," Seebohm said.

"I was just racing for fun and to do my best and I did."

Seebohm clocked 58.59 - her fastest 100m time since 2015 when she became the fifth woman since 1973 to claim the backstroke double at the Kazan world titles.

Meanwhile, Seebohm's partner Mitch Larkin also failed to defend his 100m backstroke crown, finishing sixth in Tuesday night's medal race.

China's Xu Jiayu claimed gold.

Larkin is also 200m backstroke defending champion in Hungary.

Larkin was not expected to threaten for gold in Budapest after changing coaches ahead of the Rio Games, linking with Bronte and Cate Campbell's mentor Simon Cusack, and focusing on Tokyo 2020.

"If I wanted to defend my titles I wouldn't have changed coaches ... but for me this sets the tone for the next couple of years so I am pretty happy," Larkin said.

Fellow Australian Emma McKeon qualified second-fastest for Wednesday's 200m freestyle final behind American great Katie Ledecky.

McKeon - the Rio Olympic bronze medallist - was just 0.16 shy of her personal best.

After the third night of the eight-day titles, Australia have three silver and a bronze to be sixth on the table behind leaders the US (five gold, six silver, two bronze).