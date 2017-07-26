Bill Shorten will detail his tax reform plan when he addresses the NSW Labor conference. (AAP)

Delegates to the NSW Labor conference want Bill Shorten to go further in his tax reform plan and include an inheritance tax.

Bill Shorten faces pressure from Labor colleagues to include an inheritance tax as part of his plan for government.

However, the move from sections of NSW Labor is set to be rejected when it is debated at the party's state conference on the weekend.

The federal opposition leader is expected to use a speech to the conference on Sunday to set out an ambitious tax reform plan, including reviewing the way in which family trusts are taxed.

Treasurer Scott Morrison has warned that small businesses legitimately use trusts to manage the unevenness of good years and bad years.

However, Mr Shorten will argue there is a need to review the tax arrangements of the 800,000 trusts to ensure tax concessions aren't going to people who need them the least.

The Surry Hills branch will urge federal Labor at the conference to phase out discretionary family tax structures, arguing it is "no longer tenable for Labor to turn a blind eye to family tax arrangements entered into by high net worth individuals to avoid meeting personal income tax obligations".

"By permitting these arrangements to continue, Labor is facilitating affluent income preservation by shifting tax obligations to PAYE taxpayers. By openly challenging these arrangements Labor will be sending a strong pro-tax justice message to the electorate."

A number of NSW branches and unions will urge Mr Shorten to adopt an "inheritance tax" to address the growing disparity between rich and poor, which would include shares, cash deposits, artworks and trust-held assets and investment properties.

However, the motions are likely to be rejected.

The conference will endorse a motion calling on federal Labor to legislate alternatives to raising the GST, including addressing tax avoidance by large companies, ending inequities in superannuation, abolishing negative gearing and reforming capital gains tax.

In another tax move, the conference is set to support a motion calling on federal Labor to review the petroleum resource rent tax to ensure all resources companies are paying their fair share.

Members will also debate abolishing fuel and exploration tax breaks for mining companies.

In addition, the conference will lay the groundwork for local, state and federal elections due between September and early 2019.

NSW recorded some of the largest swings in the country at last year's federal election, including 10.8 per cent in Paterson and 11.9 per cent in Macarthur.

Labor has already endorsed candidates to contest the ultra-marginal seats of Robertson and Gilmore, well ahead of the next polling day.