SA Premier Jay Weatherill says he is pleased the Adelaide casino upgrade is moving forward. (AAP)

SkyCity Entertainment Group has confirmed the $330 million expansion of its Adelaide Casino will proceed.

The expansion will add a luxury hotel to the complex, as well as VIP gaming rooms, three new bars and three new restaurants.

The hotel, which will become part of the upgrade to Adelaide's Riverbank Precinct, will also be bigger than originally planned with 123 rooms, up from 89, to cater for rising demand for accommodation.

"I'm delighted SkyCity will play a major role in what will be an amazing rejuvenation of the Riverbank Precinct, while also creating jobs and economic growth for South Australia,'' chief executive Graeme Stephens said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The redevelopment also secures SkyCity's position in the heart of Adelaide's entertainment precinct."

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill says he is pleased the project is moving forward.

"This redevelopment, and the wider development across the Riverbank Precinct, is a welcome investment in the state," he said.

"We look forward to offering both locals and tourists the opportunity to enjoy a world-class entertainment precinct."

Adelaide Casino general manager Luke Walker says the project will create up to 1000 construction jobs and 800 ongoing positions.

"We've taken a fresh look at both our existing building and the design for the expansion. We've redesigned interiors, revitalised social, entertainment, and gaming spaces, and relocated restaurants and bars,'' Mr Walker said.

Work on the project will begin in early 2018, with completion due by the third quarter of 2020.