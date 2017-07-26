Melbourne superstar Billy Slater has tweeted that he's feeling OK and hopes to only miss one NRL round and return to face the Cowboys on Friday week.

The Melbourne superstar posted on Twitter on Tuesday that he was missing the Storm's clash with Manly on Sunday as a precautionary measure but hoped to return to face North Queensland the following Friday night in Townsville.

"Feeling ok after the weekend. Not playing this week as a precaution, but will be back next week. Thanks for the messages," Slater tweeted.

Canberra's Soliola was on Tuesday night banned for five weeks for the late and high tackle, which left the 34-year-old Slater unconscious.

The NRL judiciary heard in a medical report from Storm doctor that Slater could not remember the match or his previous fortnight, including Queensland's triumphant Origin decider.

Slater's teammate Cooper Cronk on Tuesday said the Melbourne fullback was still nursing a sore head from the hit.