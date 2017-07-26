Ben Stokes is ready to go at it again with the Proteas' Kagiso Rabada in the third Test at The Oval. (AAP)

England hope to bounce back in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval after they were crushed by 340 runs at Trent Bridge to make the series 1-1.

Ben Stokes will welcome kindred spirit Kagiso Rabada back from his ban as the firebrands prepare to do battle again in the third Test at The Oval.

Rabada missed South Africa's series-levelling 340-run victory over England at Trent Bridge last week, disciplined for swearing after dismissing Stokes in the first Test at Lord's.

He will bolster the tourists' already formidable attack in the Oval's 100th Test, and the hosts' charismatic allrounder expects him to return unbowed - if wary of minding his Ps and Qs this time.

"I have no bad blood with him or any grudges - if anything it just shows he cares about how he performs," said Stokes, ahead of the opening day on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately with stump mics - if you are going to say something loudly - it can't be a swear word, as I know personally.

"I would be very surprised if he calms anything down.

"That is what makes him the bowler he is - it is part of his repertoire, quick and aggressive."

Stokes is already on the International Cricket Council's demerit register, the same totting-up procedure which resulted in Rabada's one-match suspension.

Stokes has been stung by criticism of England's performance at Trent Bridge, some of which he sensed was questioning the "fight" and "desire" of Joe Root's team.

Irrespective of that, he is promising they will put things right in pursuit of a series lead to take to Old Trafford next week.

"It was pretty obvious where it went wrong, especially in the last innings," he said of a match in which England lost all 20 wickets in under 100 overs."