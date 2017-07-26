Swimming - King breaks world record to hold off Efimova

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Lilly King of the United States added the world title to her Olympic crown by powering to the women's 100 metres breaststroke title in world record time on Tuesday.

King posted one minute 4.13 seconds to hold off Russian rival Yuliya Efimova in a grudge rematch of their acrimonious Olympic final and eclipse the world mark set by Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte in 2013.

The U.S. secured a memorable one-two as Katie Meili touched for silver in one minute 05.03 seconds.

King, 20, has voiced her disapproval that Efimova is allowed to compete at global level after the Russian has twice been caught using banned substances.

The spiky relationship continued in Budapest as King celebrated her victory wildly and did not exchange eye contact with Efimova who took bronze, 0.02 seconds behind Meili.

King's strong first 50m set the tone and she easily held on to beat her team mate Meili by 0.90 seconds before the pair embraced warmly and Efimova was left to smile by herself.

