BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The United States quartet set a world record in the mixed 4x100 metres medley relay in heats at the world swimming championships on Wednesday.

The U.S. time of three minutes 40.28 seconds broke the previous record of three minutes 41.71 seconds set by Great Britain at the 2015 world championships.

