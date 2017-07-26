Adam Peaty set a new world mark in the 50m breaststroke and broke it again just hours later at the world swimming championships in Budapest.

Britain's Adam Peaty has broken a pair of 50 metre breaststroke world records on the same day at the world championships, and Canada's Kylie Masse took down a mark from the rubber-suit era.

Peaty set the first mark Tuesday with a time of 26.10 seconds in the morning preliminaries, shaving 0.32 seconds off the standard he set at the 2015 worlds in Kazan, Russia. He went even faster during the evening semifinals of the non-Olympic event, touching in 25.95.

When Peaty saw the time, he mouthed in disbelief, "No way."

"I was quite relaxed, I wasn't going out there this morning for a world record, honestly," he said.

"I was going out there just to qualify for the [later] semis."

Masse won the women's 100 backstroke with a time of 51.10 - 0.02 better than the mark set by Britain's Gemma Spofforth's at the 2009 worlds in Rome, the last hurrah for rubberised suits that allowed swimmers to rewrite the record books.

Four world records have fallen so far in Budapest.

American Katie Ledecky claimed a women's record 12th career gold by cruising to victory in the 1500m freestyle.

By far the dominant women's distance swimmer of her generation, the 20-year-old Ledecky was totally unchallenged in retaining her 2015 title in 15 minutes 31.82 seconds.

Silver went to Spain's Mireia Belmonte with Simona Quadarella of Italy claiming bronze.

Ledecky moved one clear of compatriot Missy Franklin in women's career golds. She has won three of a possible six golds in Budapest.

Having led immediately at 50m, Ledecky steadily opened the gap to her rivals to the extent she lapped some slower finalists.

The stadium commentator started referring to the "battle for the silver medal" behind her early in the race and later described her as "one of the greatest freestyle swimmers in history."

Sun Yang, of China won gold in the men's 200m freestyle, beating American Townley Haas and Russia's Aleksandr Krasnykh.