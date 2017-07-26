UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on Al Aqsa crisis

SBS World News Radio: The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations has warned a crisis over a holy site in Jerusalem is at a tipping point.

The UN Security Council was urged to halt what was described as Israel's "destructive agenda" in the region, despite the removal of some newly-installed security measures at Al-Aqsa mosque.

Outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, metal detectors have been removed by Israeli authorities, but new security cameras remain.

For many Palestinians that's not enough.

They're continuing to pray outside the entrance to the mosque in protest.

The compound housing the Al-Aqsa mosque is one of Jerusalem's holiest sites, sacred to all three Abrahamic faiths.

Known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, and to Jews and Christians as Temple Mount, violent clashes broke out after two Israeli police officers were shot and killed near the site over a week ago.

At least four Palestinians were killed while protesting new security measures at the entrance to the mosque.

A stabbing in the West Bank saw three Israelis killed, while two Jordanians died at Israel's embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The violence prompted an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to consider ways of defusing the crisis.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told the meeting in New York, Israel has engaged in provocative and inflammatory measures.

"The situation we have repeatedly warned against, the stoking of a religious conflict, is rapidly unfolding as Israel persists with its illegal actions in occupied East Jerusalem including its aggressive behavior and provocative violations of the historic status quo at al-Haram Sharif, aggravating religious sensitivities to the point of eruption. We are clearly at the tipping point."

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, rejected that assessment, blaming Palestinians for prompting the violence.

"Israel's top priority is to maintain the safety and security of all Temple Mount worshippers and visitors. The Palestinians' top priority is to ignite violence."

The United States has already held talks with Israel and Jordan to help resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is calling on all Muslims around the world to visit Al-Aqsa.

He accuses Israel of using the fight against terrorism as a pretext to take control of holy sites in Jerusalem from Muslims.

"The more we defend the al-Aqsa Mosque, the more those who have set their eyes on it will have a difficult time. If today, Israeli soldiers use small incidents as an excuse to recklessly dirty al-Aqsa's courtyard with their dirty boots, and easily shed Muslim blood, the reason for that is because we haven't defended Jerusalem enough."

Israel's cabinet says it has allocated AU$35 million to install so-called "smart checking" devices and cameras at the site, as well as additional policing over the next six months.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the senior Muslim cleric who oversees the Al-Aqsa mosque have both dismissed the new measures and demanded all of them be removed.