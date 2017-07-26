Wigan and Hull will play for Super League points in Australia in 2018.

Wigan and Hull will make history by taking a Super League game to Australia.

The Warriors, who are the reigning champions, and Hull will play each other in Wollongong on Saturday, February 10.

The ground-breaking match will be one game into the 2018 Super League season and become the first league fixture to be held outside Europe.

The clubs will also play fixtures against South Sydney and St George Illawarra as part of their three-match tour.

Hull will take on the Dragons, with Wigan, who are the reigning world club champions, meeting the Rabbitohs in a double-header at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday, February 17.

The tour, which has been sanctioned by the Rugby Football League, will not affect the World Club Series which is due to be held in the UK at the end of February.

If either club qualify by winning the grand final, they will take their place in the series.

Wigan are no strangers to Australia, having twice played in the World Club Challenge down under, and they will be the home side in Sydney.

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan said: "This announcement is one of the most innovative and exciting in the history of Wigan Rugby League Club."

Hull are keen to raise the club's profile, chairman Adam Pearson saying: "This is a landmark occasion for the sport of rugby league and an opportunity for Hull FC to play our part in making Super League history."