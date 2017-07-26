Aaron Woods has backed Laurie Daley (right) to remain NSW coach despite another Origin series loss. (AAP)

NSW prop Aaron Woods believes Blues coach Laurie Daley will be offered a contract extension, hailing him as an outstanding motivator.

Despite a disastrous loss to Queensland in the deciding clash, Woods believes Daley will be given a chance to lead NSW into his sixth State of Origin campaign.

"I reckon Lauz will be sweet," Woods told Fox Sports' NRL 360.

As for Daley's desire to continue in the role, Woods was less sure.

He said the off-contract mentor took criticism of the team personally and that would impact his decision.

"The boys love Lauz and the Lauz loves the boys," Woods said.

"Everything that's been said and what's going on at the moment is going to play a really major factor in Lauz."

Woods said it was disappointing the Blues couldn't seal the series for Daley in game two.

"He's one of the most motivational guys when you get into camp," Woods said.

"He loves New South Wales. He always wants to win."

The series underwent a remarkable shift after halftime in game two, with the Maroons breaking NSW hearts to come from behind before consigning them to a demoralising defeat in the decider.

"Game three we didn't really show up on the night. We got our backsides slapped by Queensland," Woods said.

He said following NSW's game-one victory, speculation focused on Queensland coach Kevin Walters' future.

"After the game Kevvie was going to get rissoled," Woods said.

"But they won game two and then they were just the better side game three."

Woods suggested shortening the 10-day camps before game two and three, saying the team didn't need as much time go get acquainted with each other and their plays.

"If you're going to be nitpicky you could probably make camps two and three a bit shorter. Probably to a week," he said.