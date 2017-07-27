Emma McKeon has shown no signs of slowing down in her marathon world swimming championships campaign by impressing in the 100m freestyle heats.

Two Australians launched their title defences on Thursday at the world swimming championships in Hungary but it was Emma McKeon who again turned heads .

Bronte Campbell (100m freestyle) and Mitch Larkin (200m backstroke) cruised into their respective semi-finals on day five of the titles at Duna Arena in Budapest.

However, McKeon was the one to watch as she maintained her marathon program in impressive style.

Backing up from claiming two silver medals the previous night, McKeon was seventh fastest in the 100m freestyle with world champion Campbell eighth quickest ahead of Thursday night's semi-finals.

McKeon has collected four silver medals in Budapest to date, already equalling her Rio haul which made her Australia's most-successful swimmer.

And McKeon still has the 100m and two more relays to come on Thursday night including the 4x200m freestyle final.

McKeon was showing no signs of slowing down in her seven-event schedule.

"That was my ninth race at the meet," McKeon said of the 100m freestyle heats.

"I knew this morning would be challenging to get going.

"But I have pulled up quite well considering the amount of racing I have done."

McKeon is having a crack at the 100m in the absence of former world record holder Cate Campbell, who is taking a year off after Rio.

And no one would rule out another medal for McKeon after going so close to breaking Australia's gold-medal drought in Wednesday night's 200m freestyle final.

Overall Australia had six medals including five silver after day four - the halfway mark of the titles.

McKeon blew past Olympic champion Katie Ledecky and world record holder Federica Pellegrini to lead the first 150m of the 200m final.

Just when McKeon appeared to have kept American great Ledecky at bay, Pellegrini powered home to claim a third world title.

McKeon tied for second with Ledecky.

"I am happy with the way I took it out - it takes a lot of guts to do that," McKeon said of her start.

"I just need to get that last lap under control."

Bronte Campbell looks to have bounced back from a nightmare world titles preparation.

She had been battling ongoing chronic shoulder problems before being struck down by illness days before the meet.

Campbell has still collected two silver so far (4x100m freestyle, 4x100m mixed medley relay).

Campbell is also the 50m freestyle defending champion.

"It's all under control," Campbell said of her setbacks.

"(But) it is going to be a fist fight to get into the final."