Rising costs of living are driving consumers away from premium grocery products and many are spending less on fresh produce and fresh meat, says Coles.

Many households are trading off healthy food options as they become more conscious of their spending, particularly in regional areas and among lower income earners.

Research commissioned by Coles shows the impact of rising living costs were much greater for lower income families than wealthier households between 2011 and 2015.

Coles managing director John Durkan said consumers are shifting from premium products to the supermarket giant's own range of products, and are spending less on fresh produce and fresh meat.