The Australian and Victorian governments are set to announce a massive anti-cancer research funding deal in Melbourne.

One of the largest anti-cancer research funding announcements outside of the US is about to be revealed in Melbourne.

The research will involve anti-cancer medicine venetoclax, with the funding announcement to be made by federal Health Minister Greg Hunt and his Victorian counterpart Jill Hennessy on Thursday at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research.

The institute is one of three Victorian centres trialling venetoclax, a tablet taken daily that has been shown to help some advanced leukaemia patients enter remission.