Former Wests Tigers forward Gareth Ellis is on track to become Super League's oldest player and a return visit to Australia is spurring him on.

Hull captain Gareth Ellis is keen to secure a new contract for 2018 and admits the prospect of leading his club on their trip to Australia provides him with extra motivation.

The former England international, who recently turned 36, will become the oldest player in Super League if he goes into a 20th season, taking over from Castleford prop Andy Lynch, who will retire this year.

A sternum injury kept the former Wests Tigers back-rower out for 13 matches in the middle of the season when he admits the prospect of enforced retirement began to cross his mind.

But Ellis made his comeback in a reserve match a fortnight ago and, after coming through last Friday's Super League game against Huddersfield with flying colours, he is raring to go in Saturday's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final against Leeds.

"I've had my moments this year when I've been swaying backwards and forwards but I didn't want to make any rash decision," Ellis said. "I wanted to be back playing when I made the decision.

"I came off the field last week with a smile on my face and, as long as I can do that, I'd like to think I can keep on playing."

Ellis had four successful seasons in the NRL with Wests Tigers and he could return to Sydney in February following the announcement that Hull will play matches against Wigan and St George Illawarra on a three-week tour of NSW in the early part of the 2018 season.

"That's added motivation I suppose," he said. "That would be fantastic."