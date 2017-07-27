The latest inflation readings suggest borrowers won't be inflicted with higher interest rates just yet, even though the global trend is up.

For all the talk about the eventual need for higher interest rates, the latest inflation figures suggest the starting point for such a move is still some way off.

While that is good news for borrowers, particularly given the now high level of household indebtedness, it still shows the economy is far from firing on all cylinders.

The consumer prices index rose by a limp 0.2 per cent in the June quarter, not enough to prevent the annual rate easing to 1.9 per cent and below the Reserve Bank's two to three per cent inflation target band.

The March quarter flirtation into the target band for the first time since September 2014 at 2.1 per cent proved all too brief.

Underlying inflation - which smooths out volatile price swings and is used by the central bank to guide monetary policy - rose by a further 0.5 per cent in the quarter to 1.8 per cent over the year, still below the band but was the highest annual rate since late 2015.

However such benign price pressures do not mean the Reserve Bank is likely to cut the cash rate again, already at a record low 1.5 per cent and where it has stood since August last year.

On the contrary, economists believe the strength of the labour market in recent months has put a floor under monetary policy.

"Market pricing for another rate cut has faded to zero and a 65 per cent chance of a hike within the next 12 months is now priced," Commonwealth Bank economist Gareth Aird said.

HSBC chief economist for Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham also expects underlying inflation to gradually move higher over the second half of this year as higher commodity prices and the end of the mining investment decline flow through and support a modest lift in wage growth.

He expects the central bank to begin lifting the cash rate in early 2018.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe did little to suggest his board is close to considering higher interest rates in a speech this week.

Instead, he focused on the welcome pick-up in employment growth right across the country over the past few months.

However the fall in the unemployment rate has been gradual and still has a way to go before its starts impacting on inflation.

The central bank estimates the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment (NAIRU) or full-employment is five per cent.

That compares with the present unemployment rate of 5.6 per cent, down from the most recent peak of 6.3 per cent in July 2015.

Lowe says businesses are reporting better conditions than they have for some years and job vacancies and hiring intentions are all pointing to a further improvement in the labour market.

However he concedes there are concerns over job security and slow wage growth in the community.

But he expects wage growth - presently at a two-decade low - will pick up gradually as the demand for labour strengthens.

The Reserve Bank will hold its monthly board meeting on Tuesday while it will release its quarterly monetary policy statement on Friday.

The updated economic forecasts in that report could give a better guide to the interest rate outlook rather than relying on what other central banks are doing.

While some central banks around the world are starting or considering raising their interest rates, Lowe said this has no automatic implications for monetary policy in Australia.

He points out these central banks had lowered their interest rates to zero.

"Just as we did not move in lockstep with other central banks when the monetary stimulus was being delivered, we don't need to move in lockstep as some of this stimulus is removed," he said.