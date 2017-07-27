Australia's Bronte Campbell is confident she can overcome hardship yet again to defend her 50 and 100m freestyle crowns at the world swimming championships.

One word best sums up Bronte Campbell's preparation for the world swimming titles in Budapest, according to her older sister Cate: nightmare.

But, the way dual world champion Bronte sees it, that is nothing new.

Campbell had been battling chronic shoulder problems ahead of her 50m-100m freestyle title defence at Duna Arena, but then the real test came.

Campbell feared she wouldn't even front for Australia's 4x100m freestyle relay team on Sunday's opening night after also coming down with illness.

It was enough to prompt her coach Simon Cusack to predict whatever the 23-year-old did in Hungary would be thanks to "pure guts".

But Campbell - who has battled shoulder issues for years - did not expect her latest setback to derail her world titles campaign, saying sadly it was nothing new.

She launches her 100m freestyle defence in the heats on Thursday.

"Coming in with less than an ideal preparation is not what you want but that's how the cookie crumbles," Campbell said.

"But I have actually had many experiences coming in with a less-than-ideal preparation so that should put me in good stead."

Another confidence booster was the way Campbell bounced back in Sunday's relay final.

Somehow she not only recovered to contest the relay, she clocked a blistering 52.29 seconds to help Australia claim a silver medal without former world record holder Cate.

"If this meet was a day earlier we might have been in a bit of trouble," Campbell laughed.

But Cate gave an insight into the dark place Campbell had emerged from in Budapest.

"If you could pick a nightmare situation to be in, she was in it," she said.

"She was under the pump but she has shown what a class athlete she is."

Another challenge now awaits Campbell in the 100m freestyle.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom threw down the gauntlet by shattering Cate's world record in the lead-off swim of Sunday's relay final.

She clocked 51.71, becoming the first woman to shatter the 52 second barrier.

"She has been flying this year but 51.7 is surprising," Campbell said.

"It's exciting for the sport.

"Two years ago at the world championships 52 seconds was cutting edge, that was the goal.

"Now we have seen the 52 barrier broken so it will lift the sport to a new place and I am excited about being part of that new era."