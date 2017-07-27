Cassie Sainsbury has arrived at a court in Colombia which will determine her fate on drug smuggling charges.

Adelaide woman Cassie Sainsbury has arrived at a Colombian court to see if a judge will accept a plea deal she has made on her drug smuggling charges.

Sainsbury is accused of attempting to smuggle 5.8 kilograms of cocaine, inside 18 separate packages, through Bogota's international airport in April.

Details of the deal, which will slash her jail sentence, are expected to revealed when she appears before the judge early on Thursday morning Australian time.

Sainsbury made no comment to waiting media as police pushed her into the court around 5am on Thursday Sydney time.

New Corp says court authorities have confirmed a deal has been done, but depends on whether or not the court is willing to accept it.

She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, but the plea deal could cut that to as little as three years, News Corp says.

Sainsbury's sister has told Channel 7 in Adelaide the plea deal was the best outcome they could have hoped for.

But Kahla Sainsbury said her sister's life would never be the same, even after just a few years in prison.

"I don't think there's be much she can do when she comes back home. It's going to be hard for her to get a job. It's going to be hard for her to do anything," she said.

"Because she's going to be labelled as 'Cocaine Cassie'."