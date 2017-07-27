Cocaine use is on the rise while ice and alcohol consumption have dropped the second report of the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program has found.

Ice remains the most consumed illegal drug in Australia but usage has dropped below the national average along with alcohol consumption, the latest study of nation's wastewater has found.

Researchers also found cocaine use in the ACT increased dramatically in December 2016 and was on the rise but at a press conference in Perth, Justice Minister Michael Keenan reinforced methylamphetamine or ice remained the illicit drug posing the biggest risk to the Australian community.

"Australia has probably the most significant ice problem in the world and Western Australia was the worst of all the Australian states," Mr Keenan said.