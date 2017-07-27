The AFL ladder-leading Adelaide will be without Jake Lever and Brad Crouch for their game against Collingwood.

Adelaide midfielder Brad Crouch and defender Jake Lever have been ruled out of Sunday's AFL match against Collingwood at the MCG.

Lever will be sidelined for a second week because of a hamstring strain. Crouch, who had surgery on Tuesday on a fractured cheekbone, wanted to play but was overruled by medicos.

"The surgeon's recommendation was it was too great a risk to put him out there this week - he was keen to play," Crows coach Don Pyke told reporters on Thursday.

"Jake also won't be available. unfortunately. He has probably been a (bit) slower than what we hoped to come back."

Pyke's ladder-leading Crows will also be without Eddie Betts (appendicitis) for the away trip to face Collingwood.

Backman Kyle Hartigan is available after missing the past three games because of a hamstring tear, while wingman Wayne Milera is on track to return from a two-match absence because of a calf strain.

The Crows moved six points clear at the top of the ladder after a stirring home win last Friday night against second-placed Geelong.

"That is how we want to be playing. That is a high level in a big game, first versus second," Pyke said.

"But I would be disappointed if we went out this weekend and felt like it will just happen.

"I like to think we're mature enough to know the sort of performance we put out is created through effort.

"Hopefully, they take away from the game against Geelong some real confidence and belief.

"If they can play that style of footy, it has proven to be very good."

Pyke said Adelaide's challenge was to reproduce that scintillating form against the Magpies, without looking at "the projection" - a testing run to the finals of Port Adelaide, Essendon away, Sydney at home and West Coast away.

"I live in the world of Collingwood this week and take care of what we need to take care of," Pyke said.

"It's important we continue to build on the way we have played and continue to build on some of the style things we have added to our game.

"The rest of it takes care of itself."