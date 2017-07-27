Fremantle's prized recruit Harley Bennell will play his third straight WAFL match on Saturday, but coach Ross Lyon says he won't spend any time in the midfield.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon has revealed Harley Bennell won't spend any time in the midfield this year as the AFL club eases him back into competitive football.

Bennell, who has been plagued by calf issues since joining the Dockers at the end of 2015, will play his third straight match when he lines up for WAFL side Peel Thunder against Swan Districts on Saturday.

The 24-year-old made a name for himself as a star midfielder during his 81-game stint at Gold Coast.

But he has played solely as a forward on limited game time for Peel Thunder over the past fortnight.

Bennell tallied 12 disposals and a goal in his first game, but had just five possessions last week.

Fremantle hope to get Bennell back into their senior side at the tail-end of the AFL season.

But Lyon said the club will continue to take a careful approach with the injury-plagued recruit.

"I wouldn't have thought there would be midfield work for Harley at any level this year. It's just not feasible," Lyon said on Thursday.

"He's progressing really well. But underneath that there's that risk profile.

"He'll continue to build and build and then hopefully get to a point where we can select him for the AFL."

Fremantle will be without Michael Walters (knee) for the rest of the season, while defender Lee Spurr (calf) will miss up to four weeks.

Brennan Cox and Luke Ryan are available for Saturday's clash with GWS at Spotless Stadium after serving a one-match club-imposed AFL ban for breaking the team's alcohol policy.

Players aren't allowed to drink any alcohol when faced with a six-day break, but the pair went out for some drinks following the round 17 western derby loss to West Coast.

Lyon said the pair were good young men who simply made a mistake.

"I wouldn't have thought five times for the year (to refrain from alcohol) is too big an ask for anyone is it?" Lyon said.

"Probably most of us in here could tick that box five weekends for the year where we don't have any alcohol.

"In the context of League footy it's not a big ask. They made a slight error of judgement and they'll be better for it."

Saturday's match will pit Fremantle's emerging ruckman Sean Darcy up against his childhood hero Shane Mumford.