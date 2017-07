Parramatta captain Tim Mannah says his side face being towelled up come the NRL finals unless they can find another gear.

Parramatta captain Tim Mannah admits his side must find another gear or face an early exit from the NRL finals.

The Eels are steaming towards a top eight finish for the first time since 2009 and face a litmus test against Brisbane on Friday night.

Mannah said they would be handed a footballing lesson by the Broncos if they continue to turn in efforts like they did in their win over Wests Tigers last weekend.